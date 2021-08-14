Weatherman Derek Brockway will be heading to north Pembrokeshire next week to sign copies of his book, 'Weatherman Walking.'

He will be making his way to St Davids, to sign copies of his book at Oriel y Parc on Saturday, August 21.

Derek will be at Oriel y Parc between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on the Saturday afternoon.

If you are unable to attend but would like a signed copy, you can order one by contacting the shop on info@orielyparc.co.uk or 01437 720392