Weatherman Derek Brockway will be heading to north Pembrokeshire next week to sign copies of his book, 'Weatherman Walking.'
He will be making his way to St Davids, to sign copies of his book at Oriel y Parc on Saturday, August 21.
Derek will be at Oriel y Parc between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on the Saturday afternoon.
If you are unable to attend but would like a signed copy, you can order one by contacting the shop on info@orielyparc.co.uk or 01437 720392
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.