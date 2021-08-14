A PEMBROKESHIRE garden in the grounds of an historic house has been named as a UK favourite in a national competition.

Norchard is a Grade II* medieval hall house near Manorbier and its grounds have blossomed back into life over the past quarter of a century, thanks to owner Heulwen Davies.

They now feature a heritage orchard, walled gardens, mill pond, ornamental kitchen gardens and hundreds of trees.

Norchard is now just one of four gardens in Wales and 28 in the UK lining up for the accolade of the country's favourite garden to visit under the National Garden Scheme.

"It’s a magical and calming place full of scent, beauty, peace and tranquility,” said one of its nominators.

The competition is being run by the The English Garden magazine, Agriframes and Sisley Garden Tours. To vote for your favourite NGS garden, go to https://www.theenglishgarden.co.uk/ngs/

Heulwen said: “We are very honoured and humbled to be included amongst gardens of such a high calibre. It is a testament to the many talented local people who have been involved in Norchard’s ongoing story and to friends and family who have so loyally and generously assisted and supported with the open days. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”

Norchard first opened its gates to the public in 2010 as part of the Manorbier Open Gardens event, which raised money for the village's St James' Church.

In 2012, the gardens were opened under the banner of the National Garden Scheme (NGS), a nursing and care charity which raises some £3 million annually for Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Parkinson’s UK, Mind and many others.

This year, Norchard celebrated ten years of opening for the NGS.

Heulwen added: “It is heart-warming to see so many people, whose faces have become familiar, return time and time again to follow the journey of the restoration and to see the changes over the seasons and the years.

"Norchard has always been an important part of the community and it is nice to think that it can continue to be so whilst simultaneously raising money for very worthy causes.”