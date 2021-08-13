Pembrokeshire County Council is urging people to be responsible when out in clubs and licensed premises this weekend, following a rise in Covid cases locally.

Since Wales moved to Alert Level 0 on 7 August, there has been an increase in Covid cases linked with the easement of restrictions.

While some uplift in positive cases was to be expected, a significant proportion of the 187 cases reported this week have been linked to nightclubs.

Darren Thomas, head of infrastructure, transport and environment said: "The pandemic has not gone away. Our vulnerable people are still exposed and at risk of being severely impacted by the virus.

"I would urge everyone to please be mindful if you have direct contact with, or have a member of your household who fall into the vulnerable categories. You could pass on the virus to them even if you aren’t showing symptoms.

"Vaccination is vitally important. The more people we can vaccinate, the stronger the defence will be against this virus. Please take up the opportunity to be vaccinated.

"We know and understand that many people are enjoying being in nightclubs for the first time in 18 months, but it is still important to maintain social distancing wherever possible, wear masks indoors, follow good hand hygiene and to get tested.

"If you haven’t received a vaccination, you can attend one of our mass vaccination centres in Pembrokeshire."

The opening times for walk-in clinics are below:

Haverfordwest https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination-programme/mass-vaccination-centres/haverfordwest/

Tenby https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination-programme/mass-vaccination-centres/tenby/

