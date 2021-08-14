A woman was pulled from the sea by lifeboat crews after capsizing her kayak and being blown out to sea in a brisk offshore wind.

This is the second rescue in one week under very similar conditions and kayakers are being urged to follow safety advice.

Fishguard and Goodwick inshore lifeboat was launched on Thursday, August 12 to a kayaker in trouble.

The kayaker had been spotted capsizing into the sea by a member of the public. She was unable to get back on board her kayak and the other kayaker who was with her was unable to assist her.

The member of the public called 999 as an offshore brisk wind was pushing both kayaks further out to sea.

The inshore lifeboat with three volunteer crew launched at 1.30pm and was quickly on scene, approximately 200 metres out from the shoreline of Goodwick beach. The casualty was fortunately wearing a buoyancy aid but her companion was not.

The woman was recovered from the sea into the lifeboat and her companion was given a buoyancy aid and also transferred to the lifeboat also.

They and their kayaks were brought ashore at Goodwick beach where they were met by UK coastguard personnel. The lifeboat then returned to base at 2.15pm.

This is the second similar rescue in just under a week. On Friday, August 6, Fishguard and Goodwick inshore lifeboat was launched after two inexperienced kayakers were seen being blown out to sea by a brisk south-westerly wind.

The RNLI advises kayakers to always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, take a means of calling for help and have it to hand, always check the weather forecast and sea conditions before setting off and change plans if they are unfavourable and to tell someone where they are going and when they will be back.

Less experienced kayakers are also advised to get in touch with their local canoe club and find a training session to help them brush up on skills.