THE funeral of hugely popular and influential late Cardigan musician Richard ‘Fflach’ Jones will be held at Blaenffos today (Saturday, August 14).
The private service will be conducted at Capel Y Bedyddwyr at 12 noon, but a statement on town undertaker Peter Evans’ website read: “For those wishing to pay their own respects, Richard will be making one final journey through his beloved Cardigan town.
“The cortège will be leaving his family home - Goginan, Tenby Road - at approximately 11:30am and travelling through High Street, via Cardigan Old Bridge, before making its way to his final resting place in Blaenffos.
“Donations, if desired, towards a defibrillator installation in Blaenffos village or to BHF Cymru received by Mr Peter Evans, funeral director, 54 Pendre, Cardigan SA431JR. Tel: (01239) 615266.”
The shock news of the death of the leader of Welsh rock and pop legends Ail Symudiad at the age of 65 came just one month following the passing of Mr Jones’s younger brother Wyn, with whom he formed the seminal new wave outfit in 1978.
A highly-regarded pop outfit, who went on to develop their own distinctive style, Ail Symudiad’s initial influences included the Clash and the Buzzcocks.
Although the line-up changed constantly over the years, Richard and Wyn Jones remained the band’s nucleus.
The pair also set up the hugely-influential Fflach Stiwdios, helping to nurture successive generations of Welsh musical talent.
