A DEVASTATED family is appealing for help to find their beloved dog, Charlie, who went missing in Newport on Thursday afternoon.

Charlie has been holidaying with the Kimber family in Newport every year since he was a pup, even going kayaking with the children.

This year the Jack Russell was a part of a large extended family group staying at the Old Rectory on the road out of Newport.

On Thursday afternoon, August 12, Charlie was in the garden at the back of the house with the gate shut.

However, when it was time to come in he was no longer there.

"Charlie is 15 and blind in one eye. He has the loveliest disposition and is super friendly," said owner Moya Kimber who lives near Reading.

"As a family we are devastated as the children have not known life without him. We got him while I was on maternity leave with my daughter and so she has literally grown up with him"

Moya said that there were a few gaps in the fence to the rear of the property that lead to the fields behind and up to Carningli Common.

The family searched the area for hours until it got dark.

"Then we went and visited local farms and houses on the road up to the common but no sign," said Moya.

"It's terribly out of character for him."

The family has had to return home but is urging anyone who has news of Charlie to contact the local dog warden or vets.

Charlie is described as a small Jack Russell terrier cross with a very smooth black coat and a grey face. He didn't have his harness on as was in the back garden.

If anyone finds Charlie, they can take him to the local dog warden or vets. He is chipped so the warden or vets will then contact the family directly.