A family is overjoyed that their beloved dog, Charlie, who went missing in Newport on Thursday afternoon, has been found.

Charlie has been holidaying with the Kimber family in Newport every year since he was a pup, even going kayaking with the children.

This year the Jack Russell was a part of a large extended family group staying at the Old Rectory on the road out of Newport.

On Thursday afternoon, August 12, Charlie was in the garden at the back of the house with the gate shut.

However, when it was time to come in he was no longer there.

Following an extensive appeal on social media Charlie has now been found. The beloved pet was discovered on a farm near Newport.

"Charlie is 15 and blind in one eye. He has the loveliest disposition and is super friendly," said owner Moya Kimber who lives near Reading.

"We are overjoyed that he has been found."

When Charlie went missing the family searched for hours. However, they were forced to return home without him.

They said that they were 'devastated by his disppearance.

"The children have not known life without him. We got him while I was on maternity leave with my daughter and so she has literally grown up with him," said Moya.