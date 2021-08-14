The burst water main that led to a flood blocking the road at Llanychaer yesterday has been repaired however there may be problems with water supply today.
Welsh Water/ Dwr Cymru says the burst main has now been remedied but that people in the Llanychaer, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Dinas Cross and Newport areas may experience problems today.
The B4313 from Fishguard to Llanychaer was closed yesterday from the Bridge End Inn on the Llanychaer side due to flooding caused by the burst main.
Motorists were being urged to take the road from Dinas to Llanychaer as an alternative route.
Because of the repairs to the main damaged main some customers may experience discolouration, low pressure, aerated water or no water supply today.
Any discolouration should clear on running the cold tap for an extended period.
Welsh Water currently has a team at the cause of the problem, near the Bridge End Inn, Llanychaer, flushing the site.
It is anticipated that any problems with water supply should clear later today.
