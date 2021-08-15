A PARALYMPIAN and world record holder was spotted in Fishguard last week during her mission to break yet another world record.

Paralympian Mel Nicholls is a world record breaker and medal winner on both a European and worldwide basis.

She turned to wheelchair racing following a series of life changing strokes in 2008, which left her unable to walk and use much of the left-hand side of her body.

By 2012 she was representing her country at the London Paralympics in wheelchair racing.

In 2013 she broke the 1,500 metres world record while racing in Grosseto, Italy, a record that had stood for more than ten years. She went on to break her own record the following year, holding it until she moved away from track racing in 2016.

In 2015 Mel won world silver at the World Para Athletics Championships in Doha and in 2016 she was a finalist in her second Paralympic in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2016 Mel switched from track to marathon and endurance road racing and in 2019 smashed both the male and female handcycle records to become the fastest person to travel from Lands End to John O'Groats by handcycle.

She is now aiming to circumnavigate Britain, mainly by by handcycle and hoping to set the fastest known time for handcycling around Britain, as well as breaking the record for the furthest distance ridden by handcycle.

As well as breaking more world records Mel is also raising awareness and funds for Ovarian Cancer Action and the Eve Appeal.

Mel stopped at Fishguard's Gourmet Pig on day six of her epic 5,000 plus mile challenge.

She was recognised by keen local cyclist Norman Mason, who had met her during the Tour of Pembs cycling event a few years ago.

"It was great to see Mel today in Fishguard on the 6th day of her 5,000 + mile round Britain challenge," said Norman.

"I met this amazing, inspirational woman a few years back at Tour of Pembs and am still blown away by the challenges she sets herself.

"She is amazing. I wish I'd have known she was coming as I'm sure lots of cyclists would have ridden this area with her."

For more on Mel's round Britain challenge visit: melnicholls.co.uk.