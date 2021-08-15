The death occurred at Withybush Hospital, on July 8, of Mr Alun Morgan of Nyth Aderyn, North Cliff, Tenby, at the age of 90.

Mr Morgan, who was born in Tenby, had worked as a dentist, practicing in Pembroke Dock for 37 years.

He had suffered a stroke in April and had been a patient for more than 10 weeks, during which time he was regularly visited by his family and received exceptional and diligent care from the doctors, nurses and support staff of ward 11, Withybush Hospital.

His funeral took place on Wednesday, July 28, at Parc Gwyn Ccrematorium with a ceremony led by humanist celebrant Mike Ashbridge. The funeral directors were W and MJ Rossiter and Sons of Tenby. The bearers were Morgan Lloyd (grandson), Andrew Lowe (nephew), Jo Morgan (niece), and Tim Robson (cousin).

In attendance were wife Joan, daughter Ruth, grandchildren Morgan and Fran and other family members.

Unable to travel from France due to Covid restrictions was daughter Arianwen who was still able to participate in the ceremony with a poem she wrote and read as a tribute from both daughters.

Flowers were from family only including grandchildren Jasmine and Felix.

A heartfelt message was also read from his close Canadian friend Louis Van Blankenstein.

Alun was born at Ruabon House (now Tenby Post Office) on September 19, 1930, the third child of Osborne and Helen; brother to Idris and Gly (Osborne), seven years before his youngest sister Ray (Lowe) was born.

Alun's grandfather, Helen's father, lay preacher Arthur Dickinson was a local artist and Helen ran an arts and crafts shop from Ruabon House.

Osborne (Ossie) was a popular headmaster at Tenby Council School (now St Teilo's Catholic Primary School) where Alun was first educated before continuing at Sidcot, a Quaker boarding school in Somerset from 1942 to 1948.

Alun was a keen rugby player and also enjoyed exploring the caves of the Mendips with the Sidcot school Speleological Society, whilst at the same time life-long interests in music and photography started to develop.

In 1947 Ossie and Helen bought the Fourcroft Hotel, which also became the Morgan family home.

After a short time at Cardiff Technical College and two years of National Service, Alun moved to Newcastle Upon Tyne to become a dental student at Durham University.

The city became home for six years and it was where he met Joan. They married in October 1958, then moved to Alun's home county of Pembrokeshire to take over a dental surgery in Pembroke Dock, where he would remain in practice for 37 years. Even well into his retirement, patients would continue to ask when he was going to return.

Alun and Joan lived above the surgery from 1959 to 1966 where both their daughters were born - Ruth in 1960 and Arianwen in 1966.

While living in Pembroke Dock, Alun became a founder member of Pembroke Round Table, served on local dental committees and spent many happy hours with family and friends boating on the Milford Haven Waterway in his Norwegian fishing boat, Norscan.

In 1966 came the chance to move to a Victorian house in Tenby, Nyth Aderyn, standing prominently on North Cliff and a building that Alun had long admired.

He took great pleasure over the following years working in the large cliff top garden and overseeing repairs and renovations to the building, ably helped for a while by Joan's parents who retired to Tenby to live in part of Nyth Aderyn.

Alun's, (and Joan's) love of boating naturally continued in Tenby and living in such a lovely spot also enhanced his other hobbies - the already-mentioned photography and music as well as gardening, reading and steam trains.

Alun always enjoyed being a generous host and, along with Joan, he loved entertaining at Hallowe'en parties with fireworks at the end of the garden, summer barbecues to provide friends with a grandstand view of the Summer Spectacular fireworks displays, fun-filled birthday parties for Ruth and Arianwen and generally sharing their home and garden with friends and family.

Being such a family man, holidays were always special to Alun - they visited Majorca, and then enjoyed caravanning in France and Spain, often with nephew Robert, before extending their horizons to the USA.

Alun retired in 1995 which gave him and Joan the chance to enjoy more travelling, often by train, in America, Canada, Brazil and South Africa. They also enjoyed African safaris and cruising the waters of America, the Mediterranean, Africa and the Far East.

Retirement in Tenby gave Alun time to take an interest in local affairs and he became chairman of the then newly formed North Cliff Residents Association.

He was persuaded to continue with a music group which meant the Nyth Aderyn Music Group was formed in 1997 with 20 classical music-loving members. The group flourished with monthly meetings for 23 years until curtailed by the Covid pandemic.

Alun was not a religious man but he always respected the beliefs of others, was generous and very determined when faced with any kind of obstacle.

He was a loving and caring husband and father, a great teacher of life skills, protective of his family and very proud of his daughters and grandchildren.

He was also a man who valued friendship and kept lifelong friends from both his school days and his time at University.

He will be missed by many.

Donations to Tenby RNLI in lieu of flowers can be sent to W and MJ Rossiter and Sons, The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, Pembrokeshire SA70 8AB.