The Cross Inn in Broadmoor has reopened this weekend following a Covid enforced closure earlier this week.
The popular pub closed its doors on Wednesday after a member of staff was contacted by track and trace and told to self-isolate, due to being in contact with several people who had tested positive for Covid-19.
The pub announced that it was reopening this weekend after two members of staff returned negative test results.
"We have spoken with Pembrokeshire County Council and track and trace Wales, they are both happy for us to do so," said a spokesperson for the pub.
"We would also like to confirm the Covid case was not contracted on these premises.
"The staff member in question went out last weekend to a different premises where it was contracted and is now in isolation along with a few others."
Due to staffing issues only the bar will be open, the pub will not be serving food.
The spokesperson thanked customers for their understanding and patience.
