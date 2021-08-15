Do you know a councillor who has gone the extra mile and deserves recognition for his or her work for the community?

This week, the only national awards ceremony celebrating the vital work of individual councillors across England and Wales opened its call for nominations.

The 12th annual Cllr Awards, held by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and supported by CCLA, a specialist fund manager for local authorities and charities, honours the achievements of councillors that so often go unrecognised.

This year's award categories celebrate the essential and varied work of councillors and include the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards, alongside a new Resilience and Recovery category for 2021.

Nominations can be made by anyone who would like to recognise a councillor doing outstanding work for their community. They are open until Friday, September 24, with the shortlist unveiled at the end of October.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges composed of senior councillors and officers as well as leading stakeholders from across the sector. They will be revealed at this year's ceremony, taking place on Wednesday, December 1.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive of LGIU, said: "Local government supports all of us, each and every day. On every street, in every town, up and down the country, it is the vital work of councillors that keeps things moving.

"Now is the time for us to support our local heroes by nominating those councillors who have stepped up to the plate during extraordinary circumstances to deliver for their communities.

"As we officially open nominations for Cllr Awards 2021, we welcome contributions from any member of the public as well as other councillors, officers and leaders. We look forward to once again receiving the highest calibre of nominations and showcasing the essential work of councillors in December."