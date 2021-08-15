There has been a delay in the release of Pembrokeshire’s Covid figures today (Sunday, August 15) due to technical difficulties, Public Health Wales (PHW) has confirmed.

However national figures released by PHW show that the virus is still spreading across Wales.

In total 1,099 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 252,147 cases.

Four new Welsh Covid related deaths have been reported today bringing the total across Wales to 5,638 total deaths.