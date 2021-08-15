JOCKEY David Probert maintained his momentum as he made it six wins in a row at Ffos Las Racecourse last week.

Having rode a five-timer to close out Wednesday's card, he went to notch his sixth consecutive victory in the opener on Thursday.

Hey Teacher lived up to his prohibitive price of 1-4 favourite when running his three rivals into submission over a mile and a half.

Leading from the start, the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old pulled away in the closing stages to win by nine and a half lengths.

Probert then had to settle for third place on Damned Elusive, but he was soon back in the winner's enclosure in the very next race.

Riding the Balding-trained 100-30 favourite Great Havana he notched his seventh success in his last eight rides at Ffos Las.

Probert then took his tally over the two days at the track to eight when steering L'Operateur (3-1) to victory for trainer Sir Mark Todd.

"It's hard to celebrate as there's so much racing on, I'll have to do it on a day off," said the triumphant Welsh jockey after the race.

"I enjoyed doing it, it was quite unbelievable really, and I love going racing, so it's very rewarding when things pay off.

"I've been lucky enough to have been riding some nice horses, I've had a good year and I'm enjoying every minute of it."

The 33 year-old jockey had ridden the last five winners of the day at the Carmarthenshire track on Wednesday - at odds of 257-1.

Three of his wins came on horses trained by Hughie Morrison, whose Quarantini (3-1) started the run with a determined effort.

The stable's Hesperis (15-8f) travelled smoothly to her triumph, while another favourite Shuthoor justified shorter odds of evens.

Fourth to strike was the Tom Ward-trained Roman Mist (2-1jf), proving two-and-a-quarter lengths too good for the opposition.

Morrison's Curtiz (11-4) rounded off the night, getting his head in front right at the finish to complete the nap hand of victories.

"I have never done it before, and I knew I had some really good chances, but with five winners I had to pinch myself," he said

"I knew I had some good chances turning up – three of them looked great, but to win five on Wednesday was just unbelievable.

"When the first three won, the next looked to have a big chance, but you just never know what's going to happen in racing.

"Luckily, everything fell into place, and to do it at my home track was nice. It's a lovely course and they do a good job.

Probert passed the 100-winner mark for the current campaign earlier in the week, having reached 1,000 career successes in 2020.