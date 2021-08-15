There have been 94 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Sunday, August 15).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 36 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 38 in Carmarthenshire and 20 in Ceredigion.
PHW says that due to a lag in receiving data these figures are likely to be an underestimate.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 18,897 – 12,128 in Carmarthenshire, 4,453 in Pembrokeshire and 2,316 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.
In total 1,099 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 252,147 cases.
Four new Welsh Covid related deaths have been reported today bringing the total across Wales to 5,638 total deaths.
