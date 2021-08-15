TWO late goals sentenced Haverfordwest County to a 2-0 defeat at Caernarfon Town in their Cymru Premier curtain-raiser on Saturday evening.

A 74th minute Dan Gossett free kick and an injury-time goal from Cai Jones ultimately secured the points in front of the live television cameras.

Bluebirds boss Wayne Jones said that he was looking for a positive reaction from his side at home to Cardiff Met University on Friday evening.

Boosted by the return of summer signing Lee Idzi in goal, along with Ben Fawcett and Jazz Richards, the Bluebirds had to battle from the start.

Cai Jones and Aaron Simpson both headed chances over the bar, but the visitors held firm and began to create promising chances of their own.

Corey Shepard fired an effort just wide, and then striker Fawcett showed his strength to get a shot away, only to see the ball miss the target.

Finishing the first half on top, Fawcett’s shot from a narrow angle was blocked, and then Corey Shephard fired straight at the home keeper.

The Bluebirds maintained momentum after the break, and the experienced Richards provided a neat cross, but Henry Jones failed to capitalise.

A well-worked team move also saw Kieran Lewis force a near-post save, and Jones then saw his well-struck effort tipped over the crossbar.

It seemed that the Bluebirds were getting close to scoring as Jones' free kick was palmed away, but then disaster struck at the other end.

A handball earned the Cofis a second free kick 25 yards out, and Gossett's low strike beat Idzi at full stretch, to the delight of the home supporters.

The rejuvenated hosts pushed on and Sion Bradley went through, only to fire wide of the goal with just the visiting goalkeeper to beat.

At the other end, sub Kyle Patten's half chance failed to test the keeper – but then deep into injury time the Cofis delivered the knockout blow.

Some poor defending allowed Gwion Dafydd to thread the ball through to Cai Jones, and he coolly lobbed Idzi for a flattering scoreline.

With free entry to all supporters on Friday night, the Bluebirds will be determined to make an immediate recovery at home to the Archers.

CAERNARFON: Jakub Ojrzynski, Gruff John, Ryan Williams, Steve Evans, Aaron Simpson, Dion Donohue, Rob Hughes, Sion Bradley, Danny Gosset, Darren Thomas, Cai Jones. Subs (used): Iwan Cartwright, Gwion Dafydd. Not used: Osian Tomlinson, Fabrizio Murtas, Tyler French

HAVERFORDWEST: Lee Idzi, Dylan Rees (Capt), Ricky Watts, Dan Summerfield, Jazz Richards, Scott Tancock (Jack Wilson, 75), Corey Shephard, Kieran Lewis, Henry Jones, Kurtis Rees (Kyle Patten, 83), Ben Fawcett. Subs not used: Wojciech Gajda, Mason Thomas-Jones.

Referee: Simon Evans. Assistants: Ian Bird and Ashley Davis. Fourth Official: Thomas Owen.