Scarlets Community Foundation has completed its Tour de Scarlets, visiting 53 grassroots rugby clubs across the region.

Over four incredible days, Community Foundation officer Rhodri Jones, head groundsman Luke Jenkins and All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick have cycled 350 miles calling into clubs in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion to raise funds for the local community game.

They have been joined at the clubs by members of the Scarlets squad with the likes of Foundation ambassador Rhys Patchell, Josh Macleod, Daf Hughes, Iestyn Rees, Marc Jones, Luke Davies and backs coach Dai Flanagan among those making appearances along the way.

Group Chief Executive of the Welsh Rugby Union, Steve Phillips, also lent his support to the ride by greeting the riders on one of their final stops at Yr Hendy RFC.

The Tour finished at Parc y Scarlets on Thursday evening where the riders were applauded home by Scarlets staff, fans and family.

The Foundation, the charity arm of the Scarlets, would like to thank everyone who turned out on the ride to give their support and to those who have already donated, with more than £6,500 raised so far.

Community Foundation officer Rhodri Jones said: “It has been amazing experience visiting every club in the region and we have met some wonderful people along the way who put so much into the community game.

“A huge thanks to everyone who came out to support us, it meant a huge amount, and to those who have donated to the Foundation with every penny raised going back into grassroots rugby.”

Former All Blacks captain, now Scarlets executive director, Sean Fitzpatrick said: “It was the most wonderful experience and for me, it brought me back to the grassroots game.

“Sometimes we forget about the community game; it is so, so important to rugby. The rugby club is the centre of the universe for lots of people and those people have been so good to us; I loved seeing how the volunteers all got involved to contribute to keep their club going.

“It has been a phenomenal effort by Rhodri, Luke and the support staff who played their part and I hope people keep contributing by going to the justgiving page because it will all go back to these clubs.”

If you would like to add a donation visit the justgiving page HERE.