A WOMAN has been charged with drink-driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision on a Pembrokeshire road.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit charged the driver after her arrest in Neyland on Saturday afternoon, August 14.
Officers said: "Lowest station reading in excess of three times the legal limit provided at custody. Bailed to attend court in due course."
