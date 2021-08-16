A GROUP of keen gardeners braved the drizzle yesterday, Sunday, August 15, to get a glimpse of the good life at Fishguard's Elwyn Lloyd Williams Allotments open day.
As well as great gardening advice and from the allotment holders there was a produce stall selling produce from plot holders such as homemade jams, chutneys and cakes. Refreshments were also on sale with all funds raised going towards a new ride-on mower.
The allotments were created in April 2010. They started with 12 plots but have now nearly trebled, with 33 plots varying in size to accommodate the needs of the plot holders.
The allotment group has also planted an orchard of apples, pears and plums which is doing well.
