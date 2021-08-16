THE Western Telegraph Pembrokeshire County Run will return next month, in aid of the Paul Sartori Foundation.

After an absence of two years due to Covid the popular car run’s founders and organisers, Jeff and Sian Edwards, have announced that the run will return on Sunday, September 5.

“Due to it being staged at the 11th hour, along with so many changes over the last 18 months, this year's event will be staged on a much smaller key,” said Jeff.

“However, it's format will remain the same, following the same route, along with the halfway stop, courtesy of the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.”

The popular motoring event is open to all types of motor vehicles and motorbikes.

Since the start of Jeff and Sian's Pembrokeshire county motoring events, over 20 years ago, the aim has been to promote Pembrokeshire and to help various charities.

Due to the tough time charities have suffered since March 2020, Jeff and Sian have decided to place an entry fee of just £5 per vehicle to enter the run this year.

The entry fee is being looked on as a donation to the Paul Sartori Foundation, with every penny going to the charity.

To enter contact Jeff and Sian, either at 01646 697226 or via pembscountyrun@aol.com.

Motorists can also simply arrive at the Pembrokeshire County Showground via gate three between 8am and 10 am on the day and once parked, report to Sian at the Western Telegraph Control to register. The run will start at 10.30am.

The entry fee \ donation to Paul Sartori can be paid on the day to a Paul Sartori Foundation representative at the Western Telegraph Control Unit.

For more details, contact Jeff and Sian at via 01646 697226 or pembscountyrun@aol.com.