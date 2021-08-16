A MAN was arrested in Haverfordwest on suspicion of drink driving on Saturday evening, Saturday, August 14.
The man was stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit .
The provided a positive roadside breath test and was taken to custody to provide further samples.
Officers said he has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of the blood samples he provided at custody.
