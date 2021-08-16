HAVERFORDWEST County manager Wayne Jones says the club is targeting a top six finish in the Cymru Premier this season.

Two late goals sentenced the Bluebirds to a 2-0 defeat at Caernarfon Town on Saturday, but a top half finish remains their goal.

A poor end of season run saw the club finish ninth last season, nine points adrift of the Europa Conference League play-offs.

But having secured a second season back in the Welsh top flight, Jones is now looking for progression from his new-look side.

"We are building from last year, and we are mindful, that we had a disappointing end to the season," Jones told the club's media.

"Our main aim was to stay up, we achieved that, and this second year (in the Cymru Premier), we want to aim for a top six spot.

"We identified at the end of last season that we wanted to bring in experienced players, and we've done that during the summer.

"We've brought in a little more height to the team, we've had a good pre-season, and I think the best is still there to come."

The Bluebirds had opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Cymru South outfit Goytre United in the Nathaniel MG Cup.

That solid win has set up a second round tie against Monmouthshire club Undy Athletic at the Bridge Meadow in September.

League points will be the priority this week, however, when the Bluebirds play hosts to Cardiff Met University on Friday night.

With Lee Idzi and Ben Fawcett returning to the squad last week, Jones will be looking for a positive reaction from his side.

"We have been hampered recently with a couple of injuries, which you suspect will always happen anyway," he added.

"I'm happy with the group, and I think we are going to be a little better offensively, and I'd like to think better defensively too.

"Taking that forward, our aim is to get in that top six spot, and if we do that, we will have achieved our goal for this season.

"It would be nice to have a good cup run along the way, and I'm excited for the season, but top half is very much our aim."

The club has meanwhile confirmed that this Friday's match at the Bridge Meadow Stadium will be free for supporters to attend.

Having played their first season back in the top flight behind closed doors, the club hopes that a sizeable crowd will turn out.

Chairman Rob Edwards said: “After a year in which supporters were missed, it's great that fans can now enter the turnstiles again.

“There was a great support in our win over Goytre United, but now I want to see an even bigger crowd cheer on our boys in Blue.”

There will once again be a fast-track option for supporters to gain entry to the match, by completing the medical questionnaire.

If supporters wish to be a part of the fast track entry, they are advised to complete the questionnaire, available on the club's website.