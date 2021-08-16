Milford Haven Town Band has announced its return, with its first public performance happening tomorrow evening.
After Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, so have guidelines concerning people playing musical instruments which require blowing into.
With this restriction eased, Milford Haven Town Band has been given the green light to return, performing publicly around the town.
The band's first performance upon returning will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, August 17 at the town's Memorial Gardens.
Milford Haven Town Band said: "Bring a chair or a rug and enjoy a summer evening with amazing music."
