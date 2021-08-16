A man has been arrested in a Pembrokeshire village for driving on drugs.
The man was arrested in Johnston overnight (July 15/16) after testing positive for cannabis.
The driver was also found to have a quantity of cannabis on him.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A man was arrested in Johnston overnight, for providing a positive drug wipe for cannabis and was in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.
"An out of court disposal was issued in relation to the possession aspect, whilst he has been released under investigation for the drug drive."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.