A man has been arrested in a Pembrokeshire village for driving on drugs.

The man was arrested in Johnston overnight (July 15/16) after testing positive for cannabis.

The driver was also found to have a quantity of cannabis on him.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A man was arrested in Johnston overnight, for providing a positive drug wipe for cannabis and was in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

"An out of court disposal was issued in relation to the possession aspect, whilst he has been released under investigation for the drug drive."