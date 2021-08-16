PUBLIC swimming sessions are back at Narberth Pool from today, Monday August 16.
For the time being, the sessions will be on Mondays from 7.45am to 8.45am and Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm
It's free to swim at the community-run pool for children up to the age of 16, and over 60s. Booking is advisable by phone or email at nfo@swimnarberth.co.uk
The pool will be closed during the week August 28 - September 5 to give staff a well-earned break.
The pool will be back open in the week beginning September 6, when there will be an updated timetable, which will be emailed out once finalised, assuming Covid-19 restrictions do not change.
The pool also has vacancies for trainee lifeguards - anyone interested in joining the team can e-mail the pool manager at faye@swimnarberth.co.uk
See Swim Narberth on Facebook
