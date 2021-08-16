Milford Athletic Football Club has announced that it will be trialling an 'introduction to football' session for U5 and U6 aged players.
This follows much interest in setting up a team for these age groups, as the club currently caters an U8, U9, U10, U11 and U14 teams.
The introduction to football session, which will be held at Pill Field between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday, August 17, is aimed at both boys and girls interested in getting involved in the game.
Milford Athletic FC Minis said: "We are looking to see the interest there to form teams as well as adding to our coaching staff, so if you have a son or daughter in that age group and would like to take the first steps in to grass roots coaching, please come along and speak to our coaches."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.