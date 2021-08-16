A GRIEVING family is appealing for any information that could help them identify where and when a father and grandfather was exposed to deadly asbestos dust and fibres.

Alan England, from Milford Haven, died of mesothelioma on June 27, 2017 aged 65. Mesothelioma is an aggressive and terminal type of lung cancer caused by breathing in asbestos dust.

Mr England was an electrician who worked mostly in the Pembrokeshire area.

His family, with the help of Price & Kelway Solicitors and national asbestos organisations, is asking anyone who worked with Alan between 1972 and 1978 to come forward.

During his working life Alan was employed by Sandy Haven Development and Construction Limited, Clough Smith Limited and the Health Authority.

The family is especially interested in hearing from anyone who worked for, or alongside, Mr England at Clough Smith Limited from 1975 to 1978 at RAF Brawdy and also the RNAD at Trecwn.

According to his family, during his time at Brawdy Mr England was part of a team of electricians drilling the walls and ceilings and re-wiring the room. They also worked alongside other contractors removing the lagging from pipes and the boilers

At Trecwn he worked underground in the magazine storage tunnels installing new lighting and electrical fittings.

During the 1960s and 1970s asbestos was widely used throughout the construction industry for its insulating and fireproofing properties.

"Dad was very hardworking throughout his working life," said his son Jonathan.

"He was fit and active and was looking forward to retiring with mum, but sadly this horrible disease robbed them of that time together.

"If anyone worked with dad or knew of the conditions he worked in, we would be really grateful if you could get in touch".

Anyone who knew Mr England is asked to contact Angharad Scourfield at Price & Kelway Solicitors on 01646 695311, or email angharad@priceandkelway.co.uk. Alternatively, Jon can reached at 01646 405007 or email jonathan.england@tfl-group.com