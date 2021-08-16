A man was arrested and then charged with drink driving after being stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit in the Hakin area of Milford Haven.
He was arrested by police on the evening of Friday, August 13, before he was taken into custody.
Once at custody, he provided two station readings in excess of the legal limit of 35ug.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing say the man has since 'been bailed to attend court in due course.'
