There have been 238 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in the last 48 hours according to today’s figures (Monday, August 16).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 88 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 96 in Carmarthenshire and 54 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for the 48 hours up to 9am Sunday is likely to be double the usual 24 hour figure, PHW state.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 19,135 – 12,224 in Carmarthenshire, 4,541 in Pembrokeshire and 2,370 in Ceredigion.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.

In total 2,394 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 254,541 cases.

There have been 26,399 tests done since the last report.

Three new Welsh Covid related deaths have been reported today bringing the total across Wales to 5,641 total deaths.

Across Wales, 2,314,713 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,144,119 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of August 11, 541,945 residents have now received both jabs, with 7,683 given in the last seven days.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 91,470 first doses have been given (73.1 per cent) and 83,532 second doses (66.4 per cent).

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 131,989 first doses have been given (69.9 per cent) and 118,873 second doses (63 per cent).

In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,350 first doses have now been given (72 per cent) and 47,647 second doses (65.5 per cent).