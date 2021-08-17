Neyland Cricket Club have crashed out of the Welsh Cup after a home defeat by Newport Cricket Club in the quarter-final stage.
It is the second cup defeat within the space of seven days, only a week after the heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the National Village Cup at the hands of Cheshire-based side Alvanley Cricket Club.
Newport won the toss and batted second, as the clouds made themselves known across Pembrokeshire on the Sunday afternoon.
Patrick Bellerby's half century of 63 runs was the highlight for Neyland, as the 20 overs game ended on 118-8 for the home side.
Newport then batted, with Michael Claydon almost getting his own half century, scoring 43 runs.
Other scores from Nathan Berry (24), Mujahid Ilyas (27) and Chris Hardy (24no) helped the visitors leave with a spot in the semi-final with a score of 127-4, winning by six wickets.
