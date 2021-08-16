PEMBROKESHIRE is to get a double dose of the nations' favourite weatherman this weekend as Weatherman Walking, Derek Brockway, comes to Haverfordwest and St Davids.

Derek will be at Victoria Bookshop, Haverfordwest at 11.30am on Saturday, August 21 to meet his fans and sign copies of his new book Weatherman Walking - The Welsh Coast.

Readers who can't make it to the signing can ask the bookshop in advance and staff will ensure that they get a signed copy.

The bookshop can be contacted either via its Facebook page or on 01437 762750.

If you can't make, we can get a book signed for you, just let us in advance. @YLolfa

After Haverfordwest Derek will be signing books at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre on Saturday, August 21 between 1.30pm-2.30pm.

Weatherman Walking – The Welsh Coast was published in May as an accompaniment to the twelfth series of the popular BBC programme, hosted by beloved Welsh weatherman, Derek Brockway.

The book features a series of guided walks around the Welsh Coast, including several in Pembrokeshire, along with OS route maps, essential information for walkers and a wealth of interesting background information about the landmarks and unusual local activities that may be spotted along the way.

Wales is the first country in the world to have a continuous footpath stretching along its entire coastline – 870 miles or 1,400 km long.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Path, described by Lonely Planet as 'one of the best long distance trails in the world', celebrated its 50th birthday last year. Stretching from St Dogmaels in the north of the county to Amroth in the south, the 186-mile route passes through a range of spectacular maritime landscapes and sites of archaeological interest.

Oriel y Parc Manager, Claire Bates, said: "We are delighted to be hosting Derek Brockway's book signing this Saturday. Pre-booking is not required, but visitors are advised that Covid-19 restrictions will apply.

"Those who are unable to attend on the day should contact Oriel y Parc beforehand to reserve their signed copy of Weatherman Walking – The Welsh Coast."

To find out about other events taking place at Oriel y Parc over the summer holidays and beyond, please visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/location/oriel-y-parc.

Weatherman Walking: The Welsh Coast by Derek Brockway and Julia Foot is published by Y Lolfa with a retail price of £9.99. Its ISBN is 9781912631216.