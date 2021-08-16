A man has been found not guilty of one charge of assault and one of causing criminal damage at Haverfordwest Town Magistrate’s Court on August 9.
Michael Nolan, of Elm Lane, Milford Haven, was accused of assault and causing damage to a door window at a property in Milford Haven on June 28 - for which he was found not guilty.
Nolan previously pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting police officers on June 28 and 29 in Milford Haven.
Forty-one-year-old Nolan pleaded guilty to the charges at Haverfordwest Magistrate’s Court on June 30.
Nolan admitted assaulting a policeman and woman in the town and then he assaulted another policeman the following day.
He is to be remanded in custody for sentencing at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ on August 23.
