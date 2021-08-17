Milford Haven Town Council has announced that the much anticipated paddling pool in the town will not be opening this summer.
It had been hoped after much hard work had gone into the pool's opening, that people would be able to enjoy a swim there by the end of summer.
Councillor Brian Phillips, along with several volunteers, conducted many tasks including weeding, jet-washing, cleaning, sweeping and removing the surrounding rubbish.
It was planned that Covid-19 measures would be in place, including limited numbers, time slots and track and trace.
However, it appears that pandemic-related issues have proven to be too big a challenge to open the pool up during the summer of 2021.
Milford Haven Town Council said: "Councillor Brian Phillips and his team of volunteers have worked so hard to get things in place.
"Here is looking forward to next year. Our fingers are tightly crossed for summer 2022 to be bigger and better than ever before."
