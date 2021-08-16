TENBY has been named as Wales' most desirable second-home town.
A new study used the Google history of over 100 UK cities to find out which locations were being searched for in relation to holiday homes.
Tenby came out 11th overall in the listing, which was headed by Salcombe, Falmouth and Scotland's North Berwick.
The resort had 7,350 searches for second and holiday homes, with Google Trends showing an all-time high for such searches.
For more details of the research, see www.clawfordlakes.co.uk/lodge-ownership/the-most-sought-after-locations-second-homes
The issue of second homes in Pembrokeshire has frequently been debated in recent months.
Tenby county councillor Michael Williams has made a plea to First Minister Mark Drakeford to make a stand on the situation.
Pembrokeshire County Council currently imposes a second homes council tax premium of 50 per cent on 3,641 properties.
The latest round of grants funded by the tax increase saw more than quarter of a million pounds awarded to local good causes and organisations
