A teenager attempting to become the youngest person to sail solo around Great Britain, came into Milford Marina this week.

Katie McCabe, 14, arrived at Milford Marina in the evening of Sunday, August 15 for a quick rest, as she continues her journey around Great Britain on her 26ft Morgan Giles yacht named Falanda.

She is making the journey in order to raise funds for Sea Shepherd UK, a marine wildlife conservation organisation, and has already raised over £8,000.

The organisation aims to stop illegal fishing and further damage by dumping plastic into the ocean.

Katie, who grew up on boats in Devon, found her project boat, 'Falanda,' in 2019, buying her for £800 and restoring her with the help of dad David, who is a wooden boat builder.

Her anti-clockwise journey started on June 30 as she departed the River Exe and headed north towards Scotland, before heading down the west coast to the Isle of Man, and then on to Wales, Land's End, etc.

Previously she had docked in Pembrokeshire, specifically in Fishguard where some engine repairs were required.

Katie plans to return to the Exe around the end of August and be back in time for the autumn school term.

When she was asked what message she would give to girls her age in Pembrokeshire, she said: "Just go for it, try something new."

If successful, Katie could become the youngest person to sail solo around Britain, taking the title from Timothy Long.

To find out more or to donate to her cause, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/falanda-roundbritain