Wally the Walrus has been up to old tricks. Boarding boats and relaxing onboard in County Cork, Ireland.

The mischievous marine mammal was photographed boarding a motorboat off the coat of County Cork. The vessel is owned by a staff member at Clonakilty distillery, prompting speculation that he may be cultivating a taste for the strong stuff while visiting the Emerald Isle.

Wally's return to the Irish sea, where he was first spotted back in March this year, has fuelled hopes that he may make the swim back to Tenby, where took up residence on the resort's lifeboat slip, proving a popular attraction to both locals and visitors.

The distance from Cork to Tenby is around 137 nautical miles, the equivalent of 157 miles. Walruses swim at an average speed of just over 4mph but can reach top speeds of nearly 22 mph, meaning that, if Wally gave it his all he could be back in just a few days.

After his Pembrokeshire stay, Wally visited France, Spain and Cornwall before he began his Isles of Scilly sojourn, where he went on a boat-wrecking spree which led to locals giving him his own purpose-built pontoon.

His time in Tenby saw him taking up residence on the resort's RNLI lifeboat slipway, attracting huge attention and launching a range of walrus-themed seaside souvenirs.

Irish Wally fans are also looking at accommodating Wally more comfortably.

Seal Rescue Ireland is currently raising funds to provide him with his own purpose built pontoon to haul out on safely. This would help the charity to effectively monitor Wally as well as protecting him from disturbance, and preventing him damaging to property.

Seal rescue Ireland is asking members of the public, on land and sea, to give Wally at least 100m distance.

"This is a sensitive species that is easily disturbed, and he must be able to rest," write the organisation.

Sightings can be reported to Seal rescue Ireland's SRI's 24/7 Hotline at: 087 195.

Anybody wanting to donate to a rib/pontoon can contact to info@sealrescueireland.org.