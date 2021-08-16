A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a family dog.
Emergency services were called to a property at Stop and Call in Goodwick at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 10.
Police officers, one emergency ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance all attended the incident.
The woman received critical care treatment from the air ambulance's on-board medics before being airlifted to Morriston Hospital.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police was called at 4.45pm on Tuesday, August 10, to a report that a woman had been bitten by a family dog.
"The incident happened within a property in the Stop and Call area of Goodwick.
"The woman was taken to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.
"In accordance with the wishes of the family the dog was taken to a vet and put down."
A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson confirmed that paramedics were called to the property at 4.33pm on August 10 and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.
A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said:
"I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance Charity attended an incident in the Stop and Call area on Tuesday, August 10.
"We arrived on scene at 17:30 and, following critical care treatment from our on-board medics, we airlifted the patient to Morriston Hospital. We left the scene at 18:23 and arrived at the hospital at 18:52."
