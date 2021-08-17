A MAP predicting the impact of climate change on the shows large parts of Pembrokeshire- including big chunks of Tenby, Goodwick, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock, and Haverfordwest- could be under flooded by 2030.

The findings are based on a predicted global temperature rise of two degrees, and follow an IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report earlier this week which showed that a rise of 1.5 degrees is now almost inevitable.

Areas affected in the county, highlighted in red, include Tenby, Pembroke Dock, Goodwick, Newport, Haverfordwest, and many parts of the Cleddau.

Climate Central said its map is based on sea level rise and coastal flood maps from peer-reviewed science journals.

"These maps are regarded as tools to identify places that may require deeper investigation of risk.

"Areas lower than the selected water level and with an unobstructed path to the ocean are shaded red."

An overwhelming majority of people believe that the way we live our lives needs to substantially change to address the climate emergency, according to results from a Welsh government survey of 1,149 participants, with 84 per cent admitting that lifestyle changes would be required.

That figure said they would like to see less food being wasted, less packaging and increased recycling to help address this.

Some 81 per cent reported to be already minimising their food waste or were likely to do so.

While 86 per cent admitted they are concerned about climate change, only 15 per cent of respondents thought that it would affect their local area ‘a great deal’.

“In Wales we look out for each other, so I have no doubt in our ability to unite in big and bold actions to fight the climate emergency,” said the minister for climate change Julie James.

“Reaching net zero by 2050 will require decisive action over the next 10 years, meaning government, businesses and communities coming together to change the way we eat, shop, travel and heat our homes.

“Whilst there will be up-front costs in taking action, the long-term financial and wellbeing costs of doing nothing will be significantly higher.

“We know climate change will impact all of our communities, with floods in Wales predicted to become even more frequent and drastic than the last two years we have experienced.

“We mustn’t feel overwhelmed by the actions we take today to invest in our future.

“A net zero Wales will look healthier, happier and more prosperous for us and our children and grandchildren, and all generations that follow.”

Nearly half of participants (42 per cent) in the study, recognises that climate change could impact their local area ‘to some extent’.

It reflected the recent Climate Change Committee report, which unearthed the urgent and widespread climate related risks Wales now faces.

Looking to a brighter future, the bulk of those surveyed believed that a net zero emissions future would be better for their wellbeing (77 per cent) and health (80 per cent).

Around half (51 per cent) said net zero would be better for the economy, and 80 per cent also supported the UK’s commitment of reaching net zero by 2050.