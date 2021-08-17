Haverfordwest County AFC has announced that the Bridge Meadow Stadium is to be renamed as part of a sponsorship deal.

The club sealed a deal with Welsh fibre-optic broadband provider, 'Ogi,' which is to be featured in the new name of the stadium.

Ogi is to sponsor the stadium for the next three years, with the stadium officially being named 'The Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.'

Chairman of Haverfordwest County, Rob Edwards said: “We are delighted to be working with Ogi over the course of the next three years.

“They are a company with similar values and doing some great work towards the infrastructure of Haverfordwest, and we hope to have an excellent relationship during this partnership, and beyond.”

Ogi CEO, Ben Allwright said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting Haverfordwest County as they continue to shine as one of Wales’ best teams.

"This agreement coincides with the start of engineering work in Haverfordwest as we bring our best-in-class full-fibre broadband to the town. We’re a Welsh-grown company and it’s really important to us to support communities like this wherever we can.”

The first game in the newly renamed stadium will take place on Friday, August 20, kicking off against Cardiff Met at 7.45pm and will be free to attend.

To read more about the free-to-attend event, which is celebrating the return of fans, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19503867.first-haverfordwest-county-home-game-season-free-admission/