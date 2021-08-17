The Welsh Government is being called upon to take urgent action to improve a junction on a major road into Pembrokeshire that has been 'dangerous since day one' .
The Red Roses/A477 junction has been the subject of a long-running battle for change and has seen a number of crashes and near misses due to the speed limits that are in force.
Now Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart and MS Samuel Kurtz have joined forces to put pressure on the Welsh Government to tackle the safety issues and have met local residents and community council members to discuss the way forward.
Samuel said:
"Local residents deserve better, we should not have to wait for a major incident before the Welsh Government start to listen.
“I am shocked that the Welsh Government continue to ignore the community, despite their long running battle to make this junction safer, and potentially save lives.
“I have written to the deputy minister for climate change who has responsibility for transport matters and received a deeply unsatisfactory response informing me that although monitoring will continue, there is no action planned to address the junction’s high-risk design.
“This is a relatively new stretch of road, designed and constructed since the Welsh Government assumed responsibility for transport issues.
Simon added:
“This junction has been dangerous from day one and many locals deliberately avoid using it.
“I am disappointed that Samuel has had the same reply from Welsh Government as was sent to me six years ago - that no real action will be taken but it will continue to be monitored. We are monitoring it and it is dangerous.”
He finished: “Something needs to be done urgently - at the very least a speed restriction on that section of the A477 to make turning into and out of this junction less dangerous.”
