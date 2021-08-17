A POPULAR cafe in Merlins Bridge has had to close due to a Covid outbreak.
The Green Shed will be closed from today (Tuesday 17) until next Tuesday (24) after a 'close contact covid outbreak'.
The cafe wrote: "We sadly will be closing the shed from tomorrow, Tuesday 17, to reopen on Tuesday, 24.
"So sorry to all our customers already booked in. We shall endeavour to contact you individually."
When asked whether the outbreak would effect customers who had recently been to the cafe, Green Shed replied that all recent staff had taken PCR tests and tested negative on the morning of Tuesday 17.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.