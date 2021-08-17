A man was arrested in Sentry Cross after providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
The arrest was made following a stop check on the man's vehicle on the evening of Monday, August 16.
Once arrested, he was taken into custody where he provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been 'released under investigation.'
