Here's what's on in your favourite venues in the coming week.....
Wednesday, August 18: Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke; Chris Didcote, Talouies, Milford Haven; Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot.
Thursday, August 19: Keith Marshall Band, Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth. Friday August 20: Hullabaloo, The Castle, Cardigan; Swinging Nettles, The Dial Inn, Lamphey; Daniels & Walker, Talouies, Milford Haven.
Saturday, August 21: Rona Mac, Trehale Farm, Mathry; Beer Festival, Drovers Arms, Puncheston; Keepers, The Dial Inn, Lamphey; Cadence, Talouies, Milford Haven; We Made A Fish, Haverhub, Haverfordwest; Hoochie Coochie Band, The Beach, Tresaith.
Sunday, August 22: BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio; Beer Festival, Drovers Arms, Puncheston; Daniels & Walker, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot; Poyzer & Farrell, Ty Curtis, St Davids; Elvis Desley, Cariad, The Guildhall/Prince Charles Quay, Cardigan.
It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.
BB Skone presents the local music show every Sunday at 7pm on Pure West Radio.
