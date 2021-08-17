After weeks of being top of the tree in division three, Johnston's loss at the weekend means that Llanrhian are now league leaders.

Johnston were on glorious form, and started brightly as Neyland Seconds batted, but with scores from Robert Hood (3-44) and Chris Fitzpatrick (2-22), Neyland Seconds side were bowled out for 161.

As Josh Hicks scored a half century of 66 runs, it looked as if Johnston would show their form again, but Kieran Arran's 5-9 was the shining moment, as Johnston came so close, but were all out for 155.

This meant Llanrhian finally had the chance to move to top spot, but needed maximum points, and a top quality performance was required.

A top quality performance was what was given by Paul Lewis with his century of 101no, along with Jack Jones' 38 helping towards the score of 189-3.

Their bowling was top quality too, with Gary Reynolds' 2-13 and Chris Couzins' 3-16 getting third placed St Ishmaels Seconds bowled out for 68.

Two division three games were abandoned, as Laugharne were supposed to host Cresselly Seconds and Narberth Seconds were due to host Llangwm Seconds.

In the final division three game, Haverfordwest Thirds continued their losing streak, as Stackpole's Lewis Gibby (3-20) and Jon Coles (2-15) fielded expertly, with the home side all out for 112.

Gibby's 54 was the highlight as Stackpole won by eight wickets, scoring 113-2.

Total Pts Runs Runs Wkts Wkts

Pld Pts W L Ab Tied Bat Bowl Conc' For Ag'st Taken Lost

Llanrhian 17 256 13 1 3 0 60 62 79 2459 1604 126 56

Johnston 17 255 12 2 3 0 65 62 128 2642 2294 128 89

St Ishm's II 17 191 8 7 2 0 56 51 174 2011 2282 109 85

Stackpole 17 184 7 8 2 0 59 51 187 2108 1976 106 101

Cresselly II 17 181 8 4 5 0 51 44 115 2072 1705 92 59

Laugharne 17 177 7 6 4 0 49 49 157 1673 1628 100 96

Neyland II 17 172 7 7 3 0 54 45 169 1977 1896 92 97

Narberth II 17 132 4 9 4 0 52 40 198 1810 2226 84 101

Llangwm II 17 110 3 11 3 0 45 33 226 1624 1856 72 125

H'west III 17 46 0 14 3 0 29 17 271 1108 2017 40 140

Further matches were abandoned in division four, as Crymych v Llechryd Seconds, Kilgetty Seconds v Lawrenny Seconds and Burton Seconds v Carew Thirds all didn't go ahead.

This meant that Llanrhian Seconds had the chance to take top spot, and Adam Phillips' half century of 51 was the best it got as they didn't break 100, being all out for 99 through fielding by Saundersfoot Seconds' Kevin Sykes (2-8), Spencer Rourke (2-13) and Josh Samuel (4-22).

However, Llanrhian Seconds' bowling was expert too, as Michael Lawrence's 2-12, J Turner's 2-24 and Llion Williams' 3-9 helped keep the home side's score down to 87ao.

In the only other game, Carew Thirds batted away at Burton Seconds, as Tim Webb's 3-31, Steve Jones' 3-11 and Dan Griffiths' 2-19 were great as the visitors reached 94ao.

A seven wicket victory followed as Will Ridge's 44 and James Scale's 34 helped the home side reach 95-3.

Total Pts Runs Runs Wkts Wkts

Pld Pts W L Ab Tied Bat Bowl Conc' For Ag'st Taken Lost

Llanrhian II 17 192 8 7 2 0 53 55 175 1898 1882 115 111

Hook II 17 183 8 4 5 0 56 45 140 2087 2081 95 94

Whitland II 17 182 8 4 5 0 48 52 128 1782 1600 108 84

S'sfoot II 17 170 7 5 5 0 46 50 131 1788 1499 104 78

L'renny II 17 158 6 7 4 0 54 44 172 1914 2147 94 91

Carew III 17 158 6 7 4 0 47 49 173 1614 1984 102 106

Llechryd II 17 146 5 6 6 0 53 41 141 1937 1493 85 82

Burton II 17 138 6 5 6 0 38 40 138 1504 1444 86 90

Crymych 17 120 5 5 7 0 36 34 132 1363 1535 70 78

Kilgetty II 17 96 2 11 4 0 44 32 213 1542 1764 70 115

Only one game went ahead in division five, as Hundleton (36-1) beat Haverfordwest Fourths (34ao) by nine wickets, with all other weekend games abandoned.