A CHANGE is being made to where to collect lateral flow self test kits.
From Wednesday August 18, lateral flow device (LFD) self-test kits will be available for collection from community pharmacies only and not from the Covid testing units sited in Haverfordwest, Aberystwyth, Llanelli and Carmarthen.
Hywel Dda University Health Board will instead increase capacity for symptomatic testing (PCR tests) at these sites, which must be booked online via the Welsh government website or by calling 119.
LFD test kits continue to be available to order for delivery to your home via the NHS Website.
The Covid-19 testing sites are based at:
•Pembrokeshire Archives, Haverfordwest
•Canolfan Rheidol, Aberystwyth
•Dafen Yard, Llanelli
•Carmarthen Showground
Hywel Dda UHB advises people to get their test within five days if they have any of the following symptoms:
•A new continuous cough
•A high temperature
•Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
To help identify hidden Covid cases in our communities as new variants of the virus emerge, the health board is also encouraging people to have a test if they have any of the following symptoms, which are new, persistent and/or unusual for you:
•Mild summer cold symptoms, including sore throat, runny nose, headache
•Flu-like symptoms, including myalgia (muscle ache or pain); excessive tiredness; persistent headache; runny nose or blocked nose; persistent sneezing; sore throat and/or hoarseness, shortness of breath or wheezing; nausea; vomiting; or diarrhoea
•Generally feeling unwell and a history of being in contact with a known Covid case
•Any new or change in symptoms following a previous negative test
You must self-isolate immediately for 10 days if you have any of the above symptoms and book a PCR test.
