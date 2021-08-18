Improvements to mobile networks within Milford Haven could see interference to television in the town through aerials.

The work being done on the town's mobile networks is said to boost speed, performance and coverage, but an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView could see disruptions while the work is ongoing.

Symptoms to the disruptions could include intermittent sound, blocky images (pixelation) or loss of TV signal.

Cable and satellite television, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected.

Residents are more likely to be affected if they live in an area with weak digital television reception, have a TV signal booster and whose TV aerial is close to a mobile mast.

Free support is available from Restore TV, which ensures people can continue to enjoy TV when mobile is upgraded in their area. It provides help to anyone experiencing interference to television caused by mobile signals.

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

For residents in flats or communal buildings, Restore TV provides landlords or property managers with support to resolve the problem.

Any viewers who experience new interference can contact Restore TV on 0808 1313 800 or via https://restoretv.uk/