THREE Pembrokeshire libraries will be open this August Bank Holiday for the usual lending and computer services and to support visitor enquiries.
Pembroke Library and Information Centre, Fishguard Library and Tourist Information Centre and The Riverside, Haverfordwest will be open on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.
Often a first stop for county visitors, libraries can highlight holiday hotspots and hidden gems and provide a wealth of information, including maps and leaflets.
The libraries will also be open for choosing or returning library books and have computers available for customer or visitor use.
Fishguard Tapestry is open but the Gallery at the Riverside Library is currently closed until September 18.
Please call the libraries for further information, including Covid safety measures.
Pembroke Library and Information Centre: 10 to 1 and 2 to 4pm (01437 776454).
Fishguard Library and Tourist Information Centre: 10 to 4pm (01437 776638).
The Riverside: Library, Gallery and Visitor Information: 10 to 4pm (01437 775244).
All other libraries remain closed on August 30 and will open as normal for the remainder of the week.
For more information on Pembrokeshire libraries, go to the PCC website.
