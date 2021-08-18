RESIDENTS of Pembroke Haven care home in Pembroke Dock were treated to an uplifting summertime special sing-along recently.

The August 16 concert was part of a seven-leg care home tour by The Not Forgotten, a British Armed Forces charity which supports serving and ex-service men.

Abiding by current social distancing regulations, residents and staff gathered to see the Not Forgotten’s professional entertainment team bring music, song, dance and a real party atmosphere.

They clapped their hands, tapped their feet and sang along with smiles on their faces as new memories were created listening to familiar feel-good favourites from the 60s and 70s.

It was a particularly memorable day for 98-year-old Pembroke Haven resident and D-Day veteran, Gordon Prime, who met Annie Riley, Armed Forces entertainer and lead vocalist with The Not Forgotten entertainment team for the first time.

Annie was contacted some months ago, by the Normandy Veterans Association to let her know that Gordon was feeling sad and depressed during lockdown.

Annie reached out via her social media network to highlight Gordon’s story which resulted in 100s of well-wishers making contact with him and sending cards, books, letters and messages of support to lift his spirits.

Gordon has been overwhelmed with the response and was thrilled to meet his ‘Voice of An Angel’.

A representative from Pembroke Haven Care Home said: “All the residents came together to watch the concert and had an amazing day! It was fantastic to have The Not Forgotten performing for us - particularly as this is the first outside entertainment we have had for almost two years. A great day was had by all.”

Brigadier James Stopford, CBE, CEO of The Not Forgotten said: “We’re thrilled to embark on this morale-boosting tour, building on the enormous success of last year’s events which had such a positive impact on so many care home residents during the pandemic.

“One hundred years ago soprano Marta Cunningham founded The Not Forgotten based on the principles of providing entertainment and recreation to those who have worn their nation’s uniform and now suffer and we are delighted that to this day, a big part of our work continues to bring entertainment to those we support across the UK.”