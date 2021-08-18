PEMBROKESHIRE College Advisory Forum has appointed a new president.

Long-established member Helen Murray will take up the role.

Acting as an advisory and consultative body, the president and vice president are appointed for a two year term of office and since its inception the forum has benefited from being led by individuals with a genuine passion for education and life-long learning.

Helen is the engagement advisor for South West Wales for CITB - the Construction Industry Training Board, and also a board member for Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services, a director of food innovation community company ‘Swper.box CIC’ and runs her own consultancy ‘Bill’ supporting local business development and offering organic health solutions.

On the appointment, Pembrokeshire College said: "With a career history focused on community development, lifelong learning, research and evaluation, Helen is a perfect fit for the Advisory Forum."

During her career, Helen has published and presented internationally on participatory appraisal methodology as well as presenting to the European Rural Parliament as a Welsh representative, and speaking in Westminster and the Senedd.

Launched in 2014, the Pembrokeshire College Advisory Forum was established to forge stronger relationships between the college, local businesses, schools, voluntary organisations and the wider public with the aim of encouraging greater community participation with the College.

The forum is made up of local people from the above sectors, who are passionate about education and have a desire to play a part in shaping the future of educational opportunities for post-16 learners in the county.

The college finished by saying: "With a desire to play her part in creating a skilled workforce fit for the 21st Century, Pembrokeshire College is delighted that Helen has taken on the role of president."