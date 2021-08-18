A MULTI-agency operation to tackle illegal waste carriers has been successfully mounted in Pembrokeshire.

More than 60 vehicles suspected to be carrying waste were stopped, checked and examined at three locations in the county, in response to a rise in the level of fly-tipping offences and that refuse subsequently being set alight.

Members of Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Rural Crime Team, Pembrokeshire County Council waste enforcement and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) set up the road check sites at Scoveston, near Neyland; the Broadmoor to Sageston road and the Cresselly to Carew road.

As a result of the operation on Thursday August 11, police issued one prohibition notice for the condition of a vehicle, two traffic offence reports for no insurance and a number of intelligence submissions were made.

The DVSA issued one fixed penalty notice, three immediate suspensions and two delayed suspensions for the condition of vehicles.

Pembrokeshire County Council officers issued one warning for non-compliance with waste carriers licence and gathered valuable information on waste collection operators and compliance.

The drivers of a number of vehicles were advised of their requirements regarding the transportation and disposal of waste.

Sergeant Terri Harrison, seconded to the Arson Reduction Team of the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Waste crime damages our environment, community and economy.

"It is a real challenge for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and partner agencies. Every year, there are reports of hundreds of refuse fires and we are seeing a very clear and obvious link between deliberate refuse fires, fly tipping and the operation of illegal waste sites.

"Waste crime has a real adverse impact upon the quality of life for those affected by these illegal activities. This operation also coincided with Crimestoppers' national month-long rural crime campaign, that focussed on waste crime specifically last week.

“We all have a duty to dispose of our waste safely, legally and responsibly – and it’s important to ensure that any individual or business disposing of your waste does so too.”

Pembrokeshire County Council has reiterated its commitment to prosecute unlicensed waste operators and fly-tippers.

Cllr Cris Tomos said: “The focus of this joint operation was ensuring commercial waste collectors and operators had the appropriate licences and permits in place to ensure these operators complied with legislation and duty of care, to make sure waste is being disposed of appropriately to tackle enviro-crime and fly tipping.

Pembrokeshire County Council has set up a special team to deal with fly-tipping and will always seek to prosecute where possible.

You can provide information, in confidence, by emailing fly.tipping@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by phoning the dedicated fly tipping phone line: 01437 775253.

Anyone who provides information on fly-tipping that leads to successful enforcement action is eligible for a £100 reward.

Businesses and householders are reminded to be aware that they have a duty of care for their waste and that simply handing it onto another person to dispose of does not absolve them of their responsibility.

Cllr Cris Tomos said:

“The public need to use registered waste carriers and be satisfied that they are disposing of waste legitimately. "Failure to do so, may in certain cases lead to their actions being investigated, fines or prosecution.’

See more information on the duty of care here www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/householders-duty-of-care

For further information and guidance on disposing of waste safely, legally and responsibly, visit the Fly Tipping Action Wales website: flytippingactionwales.org

